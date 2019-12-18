Latest update December 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Linden man found guilty of child rape charges

Dec 18, 2019 News 0

A Wismar, Linden man who was yesterday found guilty on two counts of sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 has been remanded to prison. He now awaits sentencing which will be handed down on January 6, 2020 by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.

GUILTY: Keon Lawson

The man, 25-year-old Keon Lawson, also known as “Crash” had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.
One of them alleged that between November 1, 2014 and November 30, 2014, in the County of Demerara he engaged in sexual activity with a six-year-old girl. It was further alleged that on October 6, 2017 in the County of Demerara, he engaged in sexual activity with the same girl when she turned nine.
When the verdicts were announced by the jury foreperson, Lawson said, “I am sorry”.
His lawyer, George Thomas, then requested that a probation report be compiled on his client before sentence is imposed. Kaieteur News understands that between November 1, 2014 and November 30, 2014, Lawson went over to the girl’s home where she was alone watching television.
Lawson held onto the six-year-old girl and covered her mouth with his hand. He then pulled down her underwear and had sex with her. He continued to violate the girl, this time, when she turned nine.
On October 6, 2017, the girl was sent by her mother to Lawson’s home to collect some chicken that was stored in a freezer.
At the time, he was alone at home. When the girl was about to leave, he blocked the doorway and then threw her onto a chair where he had sex with her. The child later confided to her class teacher about what happened. The teacher summoned the child’s parents and the police were called in to probe.
Prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Nafeeza Baig presented the case for the State.

 

