Dr. Bynoe angered by aspersions on his character

By Kemol King

Energy Director, Dr. Mark Bynoe, said on Monday that the media corps should take a more professional approach to reporting on the work of the Energy Department.

During a press conference at the Department’s Brickdam office, he said that it is unfortunate that innuendos and aspersions are being cast on the approach that is being taken.

He assured that “from day one, the Department has sought to ensure that it operates in a very professional manner.”

Last Monday, Kaieteur News’ lead story, titled “Dr. Bynoe has set stage for corrupt oil companies to commit fraud – Ram”, detailed a comment made by Attorney-at-law and Chartered Accountant Christopher Ram.

He had said that Dr. Bynoe’s utterance that oil companies would face no penalties for inflated costs could have the unfortunate effect of emboldening corrupt oil companies doing business with Guyana to attempt to rob the people of Guyana.

During Monday’s press engagement, the Energy Director said that the media corps has every right to report on matters of corruption if they are found to be so dire, but that it is not fair to make reports that hurt someone’s character or integrity based on “whims and fancies”.

“[The Energy Department] has a zero tolerance policy on corruption,” he said.

Dr. Bynoe, an established environment and resource economist, was hired by President David Granger to lead the effort to protect and properly manage the exploitation of one of Guyana’s most valuable resource.