Correction: Persaud not Dookoo

Kaieteur News yesterday, caused to be published under the caption: Every 1 cent lost equals US$10,000 lost on each shipment’, a report erroneously attributed to Private Sector Commission (PSC) Executive Member, Ramesh Dookoo.
The statement was in fact made by Ramesh Persaud.
Kaieteur News apologises for the error.

