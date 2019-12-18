Correction: Persaud not Dookoo

Latest update December 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News yesterday, caused to be published under the caption: Every 1 cent lost equals US$10,000 lost on each shipment’, a report erroneously attributed to Private Sector Commission (PSC) Executive Member, Ramesh Dookoo.
The statement was in fact made by Ramesh Persaud.
Kaieteur News apologises for the error.
Dec 18, 2019The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) mourns the passing of one of our young and promising coaches who was attached to the Guyana Police Force Club (Police Progressive Youth Club). Seon Anthony...
Dec 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
If tonight you see the street lamp directly outside my home on the Railway Embankment with its beams on, then the government... more
The absence of reasonable compromises, among the Commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), is a worrying... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The untidy and muddled way in which Canadian banks are withdrawing from the countries of the Commonwealth... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]