AAG mourns passing of Athletics Coach Burry

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) mourns the passing of one of our young and promising coaches who was attached to the Guyana Police Force Club (Police Progressive Youth Club).

Seon Anthony Burry Aka Cenestro’s interest and commitment to coaching athletics was noticed by the executive of the AAG and as a result he was sent to Suriname in August 2019 to complete the IAAF CECS level 1. He successfully completed this programme, making him a qualified level 1 coach at the time of his passing.

The AAG will follow with deep interest, the ongoing investigations relating to his passing. Through this medium, we are asking the Guyana Police Force to leave no stone unturned in the execution of their investigation. The safety of our athletes and coaches while training and in competition is very important to us.

We at the AAG would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his athletes, club mates and the entire athletics family.

The AAG would like to give notice to all clubs and athletes that, out of respect for this tragedy in our family, we will be suspending our athletic competitions namely the Cross-counties schedule for Sunday 22nd December in Linden and New-Amsterdam.