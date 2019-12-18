AAG mourns passing of Athletics Coach Burry

Latest update December 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) mourns the passing of one of our young and promising coaches who was attached to the Guyana Police Force Club (Police Progressive Youth Club).
Seon Anthony Burry Aka Cenestro’s interest and commitment to coaching athletics was noticed by the executive of the AAG and as a result he was sent to Suriname in August 2019 to complete the IAAF CECS level 1. He successfully completed this programme, making him a qualified level 1 coach at the time of his passing.
The AAG will follow with deep interest, the ongoing investigations relating to his passing. Through this medium, we are asking the Guyana Police Force to leave no stone unturned in the execution of their investigation. The safety of our athletes and coaches while training and in competition is very important to us.
We at the AAG would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his athletes, club mates and the entire athletics family.
The AAG would like to give notice to all clubs and athletes that, out of respect for this tragedy in our family, we will be suspending our athletic competitions namely the Cross-counties schedule for Sunday 22nd December in Linden and New-Amsterdam.
Dec 18, 2019The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) mourns the passing of one of our young and promising coaches who was attached to the Guyana Police Force Club (Police Progressive Youth Club). Seon Anthony...
Dec 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
If tonight you see the street lamp directly outside my home on the Railway Embankment with its beams on, then the government... more
The absence of reasonable compromises, among the Commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), is a worrying... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The untidy and muddled way in which Canadian banks are withdrawing from the countries of the Commonwealth... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]