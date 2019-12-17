YBG Titan Bowl Kwakwani and President’s College are champions

The 10th annual Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) co-ordinated Titan Bowl knockout basketball tournament concluded on Sunday night at the Cliff

Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue where perennial powerhouses Kwakwani Secondary clinched two division titles in the girls’ and under-16 boys, while President’s College withstood the challenge of New Amsterdam Technical Institute to lift the boys’ under-18 title.

Kwakwani made light work of Marian Academy girls’, winning the final 50-29 with division MVP Shania Sears leading her team to victory with a massive 29 points and seven rebounds to outshine Kellian Sauers who led the losers with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Kwakwani then showed why they are considered one of the top basketball schools in Guyana if not the best with an eventually comfortable 39-34 win over Arima Secondary in the boys’ under-16 division. Elijah David hooped 12 points for the victors with good assistance from division MVP Hosea Conway who had 10 rebounds and six points. Kelon Phillips netted a game high 14 points but finished on the losing side.

In the feature final, MVP Jushawn Bailey sunk 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead President’s College to their 60-54 win over New Amsterdam Tech. Gabriel Lim was outstanding in the showdown, snatching 23 rebounds to majorly compliment his 16 points scored for the East Coast outfit’s win. Kadeen Dover tossed up 21 points in a losing cause for the Berbicians.