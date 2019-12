West Indian Sports Complex Christmas Tournament concludes 2019 Badminton season

Akili Haynes outstanding

The Guyana Badminton Association staged their last tournament for 2019 which was The West Indian Sports Complex Christmas Tournament which was played off at the National Gymnasium on Sunday 15th December 2019.

The highlight of the tournament was Outstanding Junior Champion Akili Haynes winning the Under-19 Singles and also the Open Doubles with Tyrese Jeffery.

Special Thanks was extended to West Indian Sports Complex for making this tournament a success and also Ms. Ayanna Watson For providing Refreshments and Gifts for all the participants, Mr. Troy Beharry for Refreshments and the Executive Committee for a Job well done in organizing and pulling off this Annual Christmas Tournament.

The Winners are:

Under-19 Boys Singles:

1st. Akili Haynes

2nd. Tyrsese Jeffrey

3rd. Matthew Beharry

Under-19 Girls Singles:

1st. Priyanka Shivnauth

2nd. Alea Ruplal

3rd. Jayde Dasilva

Open Men Doubles:

1st. Akili Haynes/Tyrese Jeffrey

2nd. Jonathan Mangra/Avinash Odit

3rd. Darrell Carpenay/Avian Rodrigues

Open Ladies Doubles:

1st. Ayanna Watson/Christina Kumar

2nd. Emelia Ramdhani/Anna Perreira

3rd. Jayde Dasilva/Priyanka Shivnauth

Open Mix Doubles:

1st. Jonathan Mangra/Ambika Ramraj

2nd. Avinash Odit/Christina Kumar

3rd. Darrell Carpenay/Ayanna Watson

The Overall Results:

Under-19 Boys Singles First Round:

Trisson Harte defeated Renne Persaud: 20-22, 21-19, 21-17

Alexander Persaud defeated Juan Ferreira: 21-7, 21-4

Under-19 Boys Singles Quarter-Finals:

Akili Haynes defeated Trisson Harte: 21-4, 21-8

Matthew Beharry defeated Jaurel Hendricks: 21-6, 21-8

Isaac Mallampati defeated Jedidiah Uwagboe:21-12, 21-4

Tyrese Jeffrey defeated Alexander Persaud: 21-8, 21-4

Under-19 Boys Singles Semi-Finals:

Akili Haynes defeated Matthew Beharry: 21-7, 21-15

Tyrese Jeffrey defeated Isaac Mallampati: 21-5, 23-21

Under-19 Boys Singles Finals:

Akili Haynes defeated Tyrese Jeffrey: 21-18, 21-12

Under-19 Boys Singles Third Place:

Matthew Beharry defeated Isaac Mallampati: 21-12, 21-16

Under-19 Girls Singles Semi-Finals:

Priyanka Shivnauth defeated Jayde DaSilva: 22-20, 21-18, 21-17

Alea Ruplal gained a walk over from Mishka Beharry:

Under-19 Girls Singles Finals:

Priyanka Shivnauth defeated Alea Ruplal: 15-21, 21-19, 212-19

Third Place went to Jayde DaSilva

Open Men Doubles First Round:

Matthew Beharry/Isaac Mallampati defeated Trisson Harte/Jaurel Hendricks: 21-6, 21-6

Easa Sanichara/Shaven Greene defeated Alexander Persaud/Jaun Ferreira: 21-1, 21-4

Open Men Doubles Quarter-Finals:

Akili Haynes/Tyrese Jeffery defeated Matthew Beharry/Isaac Mallampati: 21-8, 21-8

Ernesto Choo-A-Fat/Marlon Chung defeated Easa Sanichara/Shaven Greene: 21-17, 21-18

Darrell Carpenay/Avian Rodrigues defeated William Holder/Haymant Ramdhani: 21-17, 21-13

Jonathan Mangra/Avinash Odit defeated Alexander Persaud/Jedidiah Uwagboe: 21-4, 21-12

Open Men Doubles Semi-Finals:

Akili Haynes/Tyrese Jeffery gained a walk over from Ernesto Choo-A-Fat (Injury)/Marlon Chung

Jonathan Mangra/Avinash Odit defeated Darrell Carpenay/Avinash Odit: 21=17, 21-19

Open Men Doubles Finals:

Akili Haynes/Tyrese Jeffrey (Under-19 Champions) defeated Jonathan Mangra/Avinash Odit: 19-21, 21-7, 27-25

Third Place went to Darrell Carpenay/Avian Rodrigues

Open Ladies Doubles Round Robin:

Ayanna Watson/Christina Kumar defeated Priyanka Shivnauth/Jayde DaSilva: 21-8, 21-16

Emelia Ramdhani/Anna Perreira defeated Priyanka Shivnauth/Jayde DaSilva: 21-8, 21-13

Open ladies Doubles Finals:

Ayanna Watson/Christina Kumar defeated Emelia Ramdhani/Anna Perreira: 21-19, 21-16

Third Place went to Jayde DaSilva/Priyanka Shivnauth

Open Mix Doubles Quarter-Finals:

Darrell Carpenay/Ayanna Watson defeated William Holder/Angelica Holder: 18-21, 21-17, 21-15

Avinash Odit/Christina Kumar defeated Easa sanichara/Anna Perreira: 21-13, 21-17

Akili Haynes/Emelia Ramdhani defeated Trisson Harte/Priyanka Shivnauth: 21-7, 21-11

Open Mix Doubles Semi-Finals:

Jonathan Mangra/Ambika Ramraj defeated Darrell Carpenay/Ayanna Watson: 21-13, 21-12

Avinash Odit/Christina Kumar defeated Akili Haynes/Emelia Ramdhani: 21-11, 22-20

Open Mix Doubles Finals:

Jonathan Mangra/Ambika Ramraj defeated Avinash Odit/Christina Kumar: 21-9, 21-13

Third Place went to Darrell Carpenay/Ayanna Watson