UDFA GT Beer year end Football in Linden Williams and Davidson brace hand H & L Winners Connection 4-3 win

Dec 17, 2019 Sports 0

Archer strike hands Aroaima win against Panthers

Haynes and Lewis’ Winners Connection battled their way past Hi Stars 4-3, while Aroaima downed Amelia’s Ward Panthers 1-0 as the Upper Demerara Football Association’s GT Beer year-end football championship continued Sunday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

Winners Connection Marmalaque Davidson

Scorer for Aroiama Javon Archer

Playing in the first game Damian Williams and Marmalaque Davidson each got doubles in the win for the Winners Connection club, after Hi Stars had fought back thrice to level the scores in the close encounter.
Williams gave his team the lead in the 8th minute before Hi Stars’ Elijah Samuels netted to draw the game level. But Williams would get his second goal in the 12th minute to give his side a 2-1 lead before Osaho Rose then knotted the scores 2-2 in the 20th minute for Hi Stars.
Then Marmalaque Davidson got his name into the score sheet when he got his first goal in the 36th minute, to hand Winners Connection the lead which they would hold on to when the first half ended.
But Hi Stars were not to be outdone and in the 65th minute Martin Leacock would even things out for the Hi Stars as the scores read 3-3.
However, Davidson would give his side the lead for good with his second goal in the 69th minute which they maintained to the end of the encounter to come away with a 4-3 victory.
The other game on the double header card ended with Aroaima coming away with a narrow 1-0 win which was decided in the first half of the game. In the 28th minute, Javon Archer would make the best of an opportunity which came following the goalkeeper error in saving a shot from outside and Archer would be there to tuck in the winning goal of the game.
The competition continues tomorrow with two more matches when the first at 19.00hrs is between Botafago and Panthers and the other at 21.00hrs feature Silver Shattas and Coomacka.

