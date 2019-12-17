Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs cricket tournament put on hold

The inclement weather has forced the organisers of the Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Under-19 Inter club cricket Tournament to put a hold on until next year.

Six teams are participating in the competition namely: Scottsburg United, No73 Young Warriors, No72 Cut and Load, No43 Scorpions, No73 Mandir and No52 Cricket Club.

So far four rounds have been completed. The tournament, which is being sponsored by the Trophy Stall Port Mourant branch through the generosity of Managing Director Ramesh Sunich, is being played on a 50 overs one day format.

The top teams at the end of the preliminary matches will advance to the semifinals with the winners clashing in the final.

The competition is being coordinated by former National Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman. (Samuel Whyte)