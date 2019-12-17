Sugar production projected to fall by 15,000 tonnes

The state-owned Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is unlikely to make the estimated 100,000 tonnes sugar projected.

While the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) was unable to provide definitive figures yesterday, it was being estimated that the target will fall short by 15,000.

GAWU’s General Secretary, Seepaul Narine, said that he is awaiting the latest figures, but is sure that the target will not be met.

GAWU through a memorandum dated October 29th from the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), has been advised that the ongoing second sugar crop has been extended to the week ending December 20, 2019 – three days away.

The extension would come as news of a major shortfall for the second crop was announced. The time would likely be used to increase production.

Through the memorandum, GuySuCo said that it has decided to reduce weekly production targets with effect from the week ending November 09, 2019.

Indeed, GAWU said, while it is not happy about the situation, at the same time, it has been saying, for quite some time, that workers’ commitment has been sapped.

“It appears to us that the proverbial chickens have come home to roost. The reality of the situation cannot be disconnected from the shabby and discriminatory treatment that has been meted out to workers in recent times. In fact when the history of the industry, under state ownership is considered, this is the worst that the workers have ever been treated. Certainly those who direct and control the Corporation need to remove this imprinted stain of ignominy.”

Once referred to as ‘king sugar’, the industry has slumped after prices fell on the world market and Guyana lost its preferential market in Europe.

The aging sugar factories and a dwindling workforce coupled with poor agriculture have not helped.

In the last four years, the coalition government, insisting that the sugar industry is bleeding the treasury, has closed four sugar estates, sending home over 6,000 workers.