‘Spoil Child’ makes court appearance for shooting at cop, illegal weapons

Three weeks after an alleged shootout with the police Teon Allen called “Spoil Child” was yesterday released on bail.

Teon Allen called ‘Spoil Child’

Allen, a former policeman, is before the court for allegedly shooting at a policeman and being in possession of illegal arms and ammunition. He is jointly charged with 24-year-old Shaquille Grant, a miner, of 345 Section ‘D’ Sophia and 26-year-old Jason Gonsalves, also a miner, of 59 Bent Street, Georgetown.
The matter is before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Allen’s co-accused made a court appearance two weeks ago and they pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Allen did the same yesterday.
The first two charges alleged that on November 26, 2019, at Houston Public Road, Georgetown, the men had in their possession 16 nine mm rounds of ammunition and 7 .45 rounds of ammunition. Also it was alleged that on the same date and at the same location, they had in their possession one 9 mm pistol.
Finally, it was alleged that the men discharged a loaded firearm at Police Inspector Mohan Khan with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or to cause grievous bodily harm to the said person on November 26, 2019, at Houston Public Road, Georgetown.
Allen’s lawyer, Siand Dhurjon, made a successful bail application for his client. He indicated that the defendant recently underwent a surgery for a shoulder wound which keeps opening, and it is possible that Allen may have to undergo another surgery.
Facts of the case presented by Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman stated that on the day in question the police received information of a suspicious car which was speeding on the East Bank of Demerara.
This resulted in a roadblock being set up, and the suspected vehicle speeding away from the roadblock. Police reportedly saw a firearm and claimed they heard what appeared to be gunshots.
The police returned fire and in an attempt to escape, Allen who was allegedly the driver of that vehicle, lost control of the car and veered off the road.
A search was conducted on the vehicle and the items mentioned in the charges were discovered.
The magistrate granted bail in the sum of $60,000 for each of the charges – totaling $240,000. The matter was adjourned to January 8, 2020.

