Project announced to improve drainage capacity to Ogle, Liliendaal

A major project that will seek to solve, on a long term, the drainage issues between Liliendaal and Ogle, East Coast Demerara, has been announced.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, it is seeking consultancy services for the Flood Risk Management Project (FRMP-AF).

The successful consultant will have to produce a report on “Hydrological Modeling/Optimization Study of Drainage Interventions and Detailed Design at Ogle and Liliendaal Catchment Areas in Region 4”.

Firms have until January 3rd, 2020 to make proposals.

According to the ‘Request For Invitation’ published on Sunday in Kaieteur News, Guyana has received financing from the World Bank towards the cost of the FRMP.

The ministry said that it intends to apply part of the proceeds for consulting services.

It is the principal objective, based on the completed detailed hydraulic study, for the consultant to determine the best options for drainage interventions to reduce flood risk within the Liliendaal and Ogle drainage areas and the recommended pumping capacities for the pump stations.

The consultant will have to produce final designs for selected drainage interventions, including drawings and computations, engineer’s estimates and specifications.

The request said that interested consulting firms should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the services – description of similar assignments, contracts and contract amounts, experience in similar conditions and availability of appropriate skills among staff.

The ministry said that consultants may associate with other firms in the form of a joint venture or sub-consultancy to enhance their qualifications.

The area between Liliendaal and Ogle, East Coast Demerara has many high-end homes, and also the University of Guyana, the CARICOM Secretariat, the Ogle airport and eventually the headquarters of Exxon, in Guyana.

There are thousands of homes in between.