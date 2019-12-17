Petra/KFC Goodwill schools football Andrews double, Paul leads DC Caesar Fox Secondary to 3-1

win over Lodge Secondary Ash hat-trick boosts Shiva Boys

By Zaheer Mohamed

A double from Ovid Andrews with a goal each on either side of half time and first half strike from Whitaker Paul handed DC Caesar Fox Secondary of Waramadong, Region Seven a 3-1 victory over Lodge Secondary of Georgetown, while Shiva Boys of Trinidad and Tobago defeated Annai 3-0 when the Petra Organisation/ KFC Goodwill schools football tournament continued yesterday at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre, Providence.

Following a somewhat sloppy start, the contest gradually gained momentum with both teams having their fair share of possession. DC Caesar Fox had an opportunity to take the lead, but there was no one up front to capitalise on a cross from the right side of the box before Andrews forced a saved from Lodge goalkeeper Joshua Denny. Denny, a mid-fielder had to perform duties between the upright after their first choice keeper Rashad Roberts was absent.

Andrews had a wonderful opportunity to put his team ahead once again, but with two defenders to beat he decided to shoot instead of passing to his strike partner Paul who was unmarked, and the shot was kept out by Denny.

Andrews and Paul complimented each other well upfront as DC Caesar Fox Secondary graduall

Action between DC Caesar Fox Secondary and Lodge Secondaryy started to dominate possession. A free kick from Mclee George of DC Caesar Fox Secondary from just outside the area was sent wide of goal, while his teammate Yasir Abraham sent another into the defensive wall moments later. Paul had a shot saved from just outside the box before Andrews handed this team the lead in the 32nd minute as he headed home a corner from Nadir Walker.

Lodge had an opportunity to draw level shortly, but Nicholas Trontman weak shot was calmly kept out by goalkeeper Chris Esteen.

Paul extended DC Caesar Fox advantage when he slotted home after receiving a pass from Conway Eiliman on the right side of the area in the 35th minute. George sent his weak shot straight into the hands of Denny just before the interval.

Lodge showed more purpose in the second half and had a few opportunities to score, but failed to finish. However, they won a penalty after Dorwin George who was brought down inside the 18-yard box and the striker made no mistake from the spot in the 53rd minute. Andrews netted his second in the 67th minute when he collected a pass from the left side of the area and beat Denny from inside the box.

Denny was put to the test once again and he pulled off a fine save moments before the final whistle to deny Walker following a build up on the right side of the area.

Shiva Boys vs Annai Secondary

Led by a hat-trick from Adica Ash, defending champions Shiva Boys of Trinidad and Tobago started off their campaign on a positive note when they defeated Annai Secondary of Region Nine 3-0 in the second fixture of the double header. Even though Shiva Boys had the better of the exchanges, Annai Secondary showed that they are not far behind, but their team work was lacking somewhat in the first half which contributed to Shiva Boys triumph.

Annai’s Junior Rodrigues was denied by Shiva Boys goalkeeper Keane Subero before Ash put his team ahead on the 23rd minute. A diving Annai goalkeeper, Leston Smith, failed to gather the ball from a cross and Ash made no mistake from within the 18-yard box, easily tapping home.

Terrell Noel of Shiva Boys saw his weak header calmly kept out by Smith before Rodrigues sent his free kick wide of goal from the left side of the box.

Both teams had several opportunities prior to half time, but shots were sent wide of goal.

Annai increased their pace in the second stanza and had a decent chance to draw level, however Amir Robertson weak shot from close range went straight into the hands of Subero. Shiva Boys were denied twice shortly after before Ash scored his second in the 66th minute. Ash found the back of the net after he was given space inside the box following a pass from the right corner.

Moments later Shiva Boys had two goals disallowed and an effort kept out by Smith, while Annai wasted a fair opportunity to score as the shot was sent over the bar.

As Annai kept pushing forward they were denied on several occasions by some stern defence, however another fair opportunity presented itself in the latter stages; after the shot was punched out by Subero, the rebound was sent over the bar from inside the area with only the keeper in the way.

Ash completed his hat-trick in the 89th minute; he capitalized on a fumble by Smith to tap home, handing his team a hard-fought win. The competition continues tomorrow with Shiva Boys playing Annandale at 13:00hrs and DC Caesar Fox facing Marian Academy at 15:00hrs.