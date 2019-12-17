People does change faster than de weather

Guyana is a strange place when it comes to people and loyalty. People does feel strong bout one thing at one time and before you wink dem tek de odda position.

Is like two people who start to argue bout something. Dem does argue till it look like dem want to fight. After a while one of dem does stay quiet and de odda one talking all de time and asking everybody if he ain’t right. Then somebody would put in an argument that counter wha he seh and produce some facts.

Right away de man does change he mouth and if you don’t stand up strong he would convince you that he never seh some of de things he seh before.

Dem boys remember when dem start criticise Exxon after Soulja Bai release de contract. People join in. Some seh how Soulja Bai sell out de country and some seh Exxon is de biggest thieves in de world. One man had every reporter calling him fuh a bad story about Exxon.

Then one day, he stop tekking dem call. Dem boys coulda tell dem that de man get buy out. That is a common thing. People does go to court to be a witness in a case. Then somebody approach dem and de next thing you know is that dem start to seh something different from wha dem even tell de police in de investigation stage.

Just de odda day something like that happen in court. A policeman got to explain why he change he mouth in a particular case.

Lawyers does do de same thing. Dem boys had to defend a libel suit suh dem approach couple lawyers. Some of dem had to give up de case because dem situation change. One lawyer prepare de defence. But dem boys find out that when de case call nearly five years later this lawyer hide de file from de client.

In de end he decide to lef de client in de half. And he had a big conversation wid de man who sue he client. Dem boys seh something wrong.

Talk half and watch out fuh two-face people.