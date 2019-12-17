One dead, another injured after bike collision at New Amsterdam

Twenty-eight year-old Deen Grenville is now dead while his friend, 36-year-old Roderick Ageday is currently hospitalised in a critical state after the two collided while on their motorbikes on the New Amsterdam public road.

According to reports, on Sunday, at around 15:00hrs (3pm), the two were proceeding south along the eastern side of the public road, at a fast rate when they both lost control and collided with each other.

As a result of the collision, both men fell on the roadway, receiving life-threatening injuries. Video footage showed Grenville lying on the road in an unconscious state while his bike lay beside him.

Public spirited persons attempted to stop cars to transport the men to receive medical attention, but the drivers appeared to be more interested in filming the incident.

Nevertheless, the men were eventually taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where Ageday was admitted, while Grenville was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He reportedly sustained a fractured skull, injures about the body and a punctured lung. He never regained consciousness and succumbed to his injuries at around 02:00hrs yesterday.