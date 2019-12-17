Latest update December 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

GFSCA U15 team depart for USA

Dec 17, 2019 Sports 0

Representatives from United States Embassy met with cricketers of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Under 15 team yesterday morning before they departed for Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They players were given tokens prior to their departure.

US Embassy’s Mark Cullinane, Deputy Chief of Mission (3rd from left) and Violeta Talandis, Public Affairs Officer (5th from right) with executives of GFSCA and players.

The GFSCA have put together an under 15 team for the first time to participate at the annual Cricket Council United States of America Open Youth Tournament to be held from December 20 to 23 at the ICC approved Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida.
Since its inception, this tournament has grown from strength to strength and now is in its 11th year for senior teams and its third year for youths.
The squad will be lead by Transport Sports Club and national youth player Alvin Mohabir and include West Indies Under 15 batting star Mavendra Dindial, National youth all rounder Zachary Jodha, Jonathan VanLange and Demerara under 15 opener Romeo Deonarain. The management of the team is boosted by former West Indies Captain, Ramnaresh Sarwan and former national player, coach and senior selector, Hubern Evans.
The full squad reads: Alvin Mohabir, Nicholas Shiopersad, Gabriel Rookhum, Arun Gainda, Zachary Jodah, Romeo Deonarain, Nityanand Mathura, John Persaud, Mavendra Dindial, Jonathan VanLange, Dave Mohabir, Ravindra Singh, Stephon Sankar and Premkumar Permaul. Ramnaresh Sarwan Manager, Hubern Evans Coach, Ricky Deonarain Assistant Manager, Davanand Mohabir Physio and Lalta Gainda, Technical Analyst.
Official sponsors for the Guyana Floodlights Youth team are, Survival Group of Companies, Ramchand Auto Spares, Rubis Guyana, Tropical Spring Waters, Ariel Enterprise, Trophy Stall, 4R , Nauth Motor Spares, Mikes Pharmacy ,Motor Trend, Rohan Auto Spares , Steve Jewellery , WJ Enterprise and Clear Waters.

New 2019