Energy Dept. putting finishing touches on final draft local content policy

– Reporting format already being used by oil companies

The Department of Energy has received the final local content policy draft from the Consultant, Dr. Michael Warner, according to Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe.

The Department is editing the policy and aims to complete and finalise it before December ends. In addition, the reporting policy is already being used, as during a press conference yesterday, Bynoe told reporters that the Department has commenced the process of reviewing the oil companies’ local content reports. This is in the hope that they adjust their operations to ensure a smooth transition to adherence with the policy’s requirements.

Kaieteur News has been reliably informed that ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), has submitted its 2020 plan, and a report on its local content achievements.

Dr. Bynoe said that the last report from EEPGL indicated that over 1,500 Guyanese are directly employed with the operator and its contractors, with 76 percent of them being in the skilled and professional categories. He said the locals employed are predominantly from regions three, four and six.

The Director further indicated that the company has engaged with over 435 Guyanese vendors and spent over $82M in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of more than 150 percent over the 2018 figure.

Dr. Bynoe has commended EEPGL, indicating that the Department of Energy is encouraged by the continued contributions made to raising capacity and standards in Guyana.

Government is currently working with CGX Energy and Tullow Oil to develop their local content plans.

The Director also said that EEPGL is working with the Council for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) for the revision of the curriculum for electrical welding and fabrication level 1 programme. The aim is to train trainers, starting in July and August of 2020, to ensure the revised curriculum is properly delivered. There are also facility upgrades in the works, to ensure that the laboratories facilitate safe training procedures.