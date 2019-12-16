YBG Titan Bowl… Finalist decided following Saturdays intense action at CASH

The third day of play in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) 10th Titan Bowl schools knockout basketball tournament bounced off at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue with the semifinal round on Saturday with the finalists in the various divisions being decided.

Presidents College will oppose New Amsterdam Technical Institute in the under-18 final, while Kwakwani will bounce with Arima in the under-16 ultimate showdown. The girls title will be decided between Marian Academy and Kwakwani.

In the under-18 semifinal round, Presidents College dribbled past Marian Academy 46-40. Jushawn Bailey led with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Richard Semple added 13 points and three rebounds, while Jether Harris recorded 24 points and seven rebounds.

New Amsterdam Technical Institute downed Government Technical Institute 38-29. Kadeen Dover top scored for the victor with 20 points and five rebounds. For the losers, Israel Yaw tallied 12 points and nine rebounds.

In the boys U16 semi-finals, Arima Secondary crushed Marian Academy 43-24 in the U16 Boys section. Kasim English led the way with 19 points, while Adi Ronald bagged 14 points and as many rebounds. For the loser, Kayden Khan and Trevor Rose tallied 11 and eight points respectively.

Likewise, Kwakwani dismantled Bishops High 72-28. Demarcus Adams and Elijah David recorded respective figures of 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. For the loser, Keron Bacchus tallied nine points and eight rebounds, while Amir Daly amassed eight points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, in the girls semi-finals, Marian Academy dismantled St. Stanislaus College 40-27. Kelliann Savers netted nine points and eight rebounds, while Aaliyah Singh added figures of six points, five rebounds and as many steals. For the loser, Sheray Johnson- scored four points.

In the other girls semifinal, Kwakwani Secondary steamrolled Queens College 75-8. Holly Grimond tallied 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Natalya Clarke recorded 14 points, 13 steals and eight steals. For the loser, Ciara Solomon scored five points.