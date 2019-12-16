Team Dorado ends 5th of 28 Clubs at ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship T&T – Monique Watson, Elliott Gonsalves and Vladimir Woodroffe outstanding

Latest update December 16th, 2019 12:58 AM
The 16-member team of swimmers which represented Dorado Speed Swim Club (DSSC) at the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championship being held by the Marlins Swim Club at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago, combined to ensure a creditable 5th place of the 28 clubs that were represented.
Three of the clubs swimmers also ended in the top three in their respective age-groups:
Girls 11-12: 3rd – Monique Watson, Boys 11-12: 2nd – Elliott Gonsalves, 3rd – Vladimir Woodroffe.
On the final day of the four day championship, Saturday, DSSC snared two gold medals along with three silver and bronze medals to end the championship on a high.
Following are the medalists for the final day:
Event 82 – Girls 11-12 400m freestyle
Bronze – Monique Watson
Event 82 – Boys 11-12 400m Freesytle
Bronze – Vladimir Woodroffe
Event 82 – Men 15 & Over 400m Freestyle
Gold – Daniel Scott
Event 88 – Boys 11-12 200m Individual Medley
Gold – Elliott Gonsalves
Bronze – Vladimir Woodroffe
Event 93 – Girls 11-12 100m Backstroke
Silver – Athalcy Hunte
Event 94 – Boys 11-12 100m Backstorke
Silver – Elliott Gonsalves
Event 110 – Boys 11-12 100m Breaststroke
Silver – Elliott Gonsalves
Event 120 – Boys 1-12 4 x 50m Freestyle Relay
Gold (again) – Vladimir Woodroffe, Stephen Ramkhelawan, Alex Bentham, Elliott Gonsalves.
The top ten clubs at the meet were:
Place Team Points
1 Tidal Wave Aquatics of T&T 747
2 Marlins Swim Club 587
3 Blue Dolphin Swim Club 398
4 Black Sands Swim Squad 271
5 Dorado Speed Swim Club 270. 50
6 Atlantis Aquatics Swim Club 260. 50
7 Flying Fish Swim Club 253
8 ‘y’ Speedos Swim Club 219
9 Point Fortin Aqua Darts 196. 50
10 Petrotrin Barracudas Swim Club 186
