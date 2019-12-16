Sparta Boss claim Rio Indoor Streetball Championship

After the dust was settled at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue, national heavyweight, Sparta Boss of the East La Penitence environ, emerged the inaugural champion of the Rio Indoor Streetball Championship on Saturday.

According to an official release from the coordinators, Three Peat Promotions, “The tournament was an overwhelming success on many fronts and provides the perfect platform for the improvement of the tournament and the format as whole. We would like to thank the sponsors for their invaluable commitment and investment in making the tournament a reality as well as the fans for their unwavering support.”

The release further said, “Ultimately we would like to thank the players who displayed discipline and talent in providing and creating a spectacle and product for the fans to consume and enjoy. Without them, there would be no sport. Special praise must also be afforded to the lawmen, who carried out their duties with esteem in providing a safe and conducive atmosphere for all and sundry.”

The capacity crowd which descended on the venue, was treated to a thrilling finale which was decided 5-4 in favour of the Spartans, after regulation and extra time ended 1-1. Clive Nobrega was the guilty party as he missed from the distance in the tense shoot-out, with Gregory Richardson applying the finishing touch for Sparta Boss to seal the result.

With the win, Sparta Boss pocketed $1,000,000 and a trophy. The loser walked away with $400,000 and the runners-up title. In the third place playoff, Gold is Money bested Rio All-Stars 2-0. Keifer Brandt recorded goals in the fourth and 16th minute. With the win, Gold is Money walked away with $200,000 and a trophy.

On the other hand, the loser pocketed $100,000 and the corresponding accolade. In the earlier semifinal matches, Sparta edged fierce rival Gold is Money 1-0. Ryan Hackett scored in the 10th minute. Also, Bent Street overcame Rio All-Stars 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation and extra time ended 4-4.

Nelson fashioned a double in the 21st and 29th minutes for Bent Street, while Daniel Wilson and William Europe scored in the second and 15th minute each. For Rio All-Stars, Kelsey Benjamin bagged a brace in the 18th and 25th, while Andrew Murray netted a double in the 27th and 35th minutes.

Complete Results

Final

Sparta-1 vs Bent Street-1

Sparta won 5-4 on penalty kicks

Sparta Scorer

Eusi Phillips-16th

Bent Scorers

Colin Nelson-13th

3rd Place

Gold is Money-2 vs Rio All-Stars-0

Keifer Brandt-4th and 16th

Semifinal Round

Game-1

Bent St-4 vs Rio All-Stars-4

Bent Street 1-0 on penalty kicks

Bent Scorers

Colin Nelson-21st and 29th

Daniel Wilson-2nd

William Europe-15th

Rio Scorers

Kelsey Benjamin-18th and 25th

Andrew Murray-27th and 35th

Game-2

Gold is Money-0 vs Sparta Boss-1

Ryan Hackett-10th