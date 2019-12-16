Latest update December 16th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New $11M Orealla stelling critical development for riverine community

Dec 16, 2019 News 0

 

For Indigenous communities in riverine areas Guyana, structurally sound stellings are critical. This need is emphasised for areas like Orealla in Berbice that have a high influx of visitors and are located along economic hotspots.
On Saturday, Orealla became another recipient of the Government’s efforts to enhance infrastructure in such communities with the commissioning of an $11M stelling.
In an invited comment, Toshao Carl Peneux summed up the momentous occasion for the community.
“Small and large boats can now moor and so we can get our lumber, we can get our farm produce… whatever they [the residents of Orealla] bring from the coast can be [offloaded] quite easily here,” he explained.

The newly constructed stelling

he Ministers along
with residents at
the ribbon cutting
ceremony

Toshao Peneux noted that an added feature of a shed covering the stelling is an asset for the residents, particularly during heavy rainfall.
Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson remarked that every step of the project was done with the community in mind.
“For all the work that we did, all of the material was purchased from Orealla,” he related.
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure deems it necessary that contractors operating in Indigenous communities utilise local resources – human and/or materials.
In conjunction with the project, river defence works were also executed which entailed the construction of 30 metres of Gabion Mattress Slope.
Accompanying Minister Patterson was Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan and Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes.
The Ministers held a community engagement to update residents on Government projects and to address issues and concerns.
(DPI)

More in this category

Sports

Team Dorado ends 5th of 28 Clubs at ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship T&T – Monique Watson, Elliott Gonsalves and Vladimir Woodroffe outstanding

Team Dorado ends 5th of 28 Clubs at ASATT Invitational Swimming...

Dec 16, 2019

The 16-member team of swimmers which represented Dorado Speed Swim Club (DSSC) at the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championship being held by the...
Read More
Sparta Boss claim Rio Indoor Streetball Championship

Sparta Boss claim Rio Indoor Streetball...

Dec 16, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor… Why are people in responsible positions lying?

Letter to the Sports Editor… Why are people...

Dec 16, 2019

Double header set for today as Goodwill KFC football tourney continues

Double header set for today as Goodwill KFC...

Dec 16, 2019

CBC Championships 2020… While finances present a challenge, Hercules optimistic of successful title defence

CBC Championships 2020… While finances...

Dec 16, 2019

Dragon Stout Community Cup opens tomorrow – fans in for another treat

Dragon Stout Community Cup opens tomorrow –...

Dec 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019