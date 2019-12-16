Latest update December 16th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mercury Fast Laners reward outstanding athletes

Dec 16, 2019 Sports 0

The Mercury Fast Laners Athletic Club has rewarded their athletes who have performed outstandingly at the recently concluded Guyana Teachers Union, Ministry of Education National Schools Athletics Championship which was held at Leonora.
At a recent ceremony, the club presented the athletes with medals and trophies. Among those that excelled are; Timothy Springer who won gold at the 150m, 400m and long jump; Tiana Springer with silver in 200m, Stephon Roach silver in the boys U18 long jump, Tiea Lowe silver 4x100m relay U20, Trevon Hamer silver in triple jump, Delia Persaud gold in 200m teachers U21 race, Roshana Worell, Malaika Abrams, Dyna Roberts, Isaiah Blackman and Tiana Springer.
Coach of the club Mr. Christopher Gaskin congratulated the athletes and urged them to continue working hard.
He added that success is the result of hard work and commitment.
Gaskin noted that while these athletes are talented, hard work in essential for them to excel at higher levels.

More in this category

Sports

Team Dorado ends 5th of 28 Clubs at ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship T&T – Monique Watson, Elliott Gonsalves and Vladimir Woodroffe outstanding

Team Dorado ends 5th of 28 Clubs at ASATT Invitational Swimming...

Dec 16, 2019

The 16-member team of swimmers which represented Dorado Speed Swim Club (DSSC) at the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championship being held by the...
Read More
Sparta Boss claim Rio Indoor Streetball Championship

Sparta Boss claim Rio Indoor Streetball...

Dec 16, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor… Why are people in responsible positions lying?

Letter to the Sports Editor… Why are people...

Dec 16, 2019

Double header set for today as Goodwill KFC football tourney continues

Double header set for today as Goodwill KFC...

Dec 16, 2019

CBC Championships 2020… While finances present a challenge, Hercules optimistic of successful title defence

CBC Championships 2020… While finances...

Dec 16, 2019

Dragon Stout Community Cup opens tomorrow – fans in for another treat

Dragon Stout Community Cup opens tomorrow –...

Dec 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019