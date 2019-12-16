Mercury Fast Laners reward outstanding athletes

Latest update December 16th, 2019 12:58 AM
The Mercury Fast Laners Athletic Club has rewarded their athletes who have performed outstandingly at the recently concluded Guyana Teachers Union, Ministry of Education National Schools Athletics Championship which was held at Leonora.
At a recent ceremony, the club presented the athletes with medals and trophies. Among those that excelled are; Timothy Springer who won gold at the 150m, 400m and long jump; Tiana Springer with silver in 200m, Stephon Roach silver in the boys U18 long jump, Tiea Lowe silver 4x100m relay U20, Trevon Hamer silver in triple jump, Delia Persaud gold in 200m teachers U21 race, Roshana Worell, Malaika Abrams, Dyna Roberts, Isaiah Blackman and Tiana Springer.
Coach of the club Mr. Christopher Gaskin congratulated the athletes and urged them to continue working hard.
He added that success is the result of hard work and commitment.
Gaskin noted that while these athletes are talented, hard work in essential for them to excel at higher levels.
