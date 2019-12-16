Marlins Open Water Invitational – Las Cuevas Bay, T&T… Daniel Scott (gold), Raekwon Noel (gold), Stephen Ramkhelawan (silver), Stephon Ramkhelawan (silver) shine

Following their good showing at the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championship which concluded on Saturday last after four exciting days, members of the Dorado Speed Swim Club (DSSC) took the opportunity to compete yesterday in the Marlins Open Water Invitational which was held at Las Cuevas Bay, Trinidad.

The events were 1,000m (for swimmers 12 Years and Under as at December 31, 2019), 3,000m for 11 Years and Over and 5,000m for 13 Years and Over.

Dorado SSC as represented by Daniel Scott in the 5k with the trio of Raekwon Noel, Stephen Ramkhelawan and Stephon Ramkhelawan contesting the 3k event.

Scott, had previously participated in Open Water events: Carifta 2017 – 5k – placed 16th in the boys 16-18 event with a time of 1:16:35.10; 2016 ASATT Maracas Bay Open Water Classic – 2,650m – placed 9th in the Men’s Open category with a time of 38:28.

Yesterday he went a step further to cop the gold medal in the 15 and Over age-group; Raekwon Noel was also golden in the 13-14 age-group 3k contest. Stephen Ramkhelawan won silver in the 11-12 age-group 3k with Stephon Ramkhelawan also taking silver in the 13-14 age-group 3k.