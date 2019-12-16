Latest update December 16th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Marlins Open Water Invitational – Las Cuevas Bay, T&T… Daniel Scott (gold), Raekwon Noel (gold), Stephen Ramkhelawan (silver), Stephon Ramkhelawan (silver) shine

Dec 16, 2019 Sports 0

Following their good showing at the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championship which concluded on Saturday last after four exciting days, members of the Dorado Speed Swim Club (DSSC) took the opportunity to compete yesterday in the Marlins Open Water Invitational which was held at Las Cuevas Bay, Trinidad.
The events were 1,000m (for swimmers 12 Years and Under as at December 31, 2019), 3,000m for 11 Years and Over and 5,000m for 13 Years and Over.
Dorado SSC as represented by Daniel Scott in the 5k with the trio of Raekwon Noel, Stephen Ramkhelawan and Stephon Ramkhelawan contesting the 3k event.
Scott, had previously participated in Open Water events: Carifta 2017 – 5k – placed 16th in the boys 16-18 event with a time of 1:16:35.10; 2016 ASATT Maracas Bay Open Water Classic – 2,650m – placed 9th in the Men’s Open category with a time of 38:28.
Yesterday he went a step further to cop the gold medal in the 15 and Over age-group; Raekwon Noel was also golden in the 13-14 age-group 3k contest. Stephen Ramkhelawan won silver in the 11-12 age-group 3k with Stephon Ramkhelawan also taking silver in the 13-14 age-group 3k.

More in this category

Sports

Team Dorado ends 5th of 28 Clubs at ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship T&T – Monique Watson, Elliott Gonsalves and Vladimir Woodroffe outstanding

Team Dorado ends 5th of 28 Clubs at ASATT Invitational Swimming...

Dec 16, 2019

The 16-member team of swimmers which represented Dorado Speed Swim Club (DSSC) at the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championship being held by the...
Read More
Sparta Boss claim Rio Indoor Streetball Championship

Sparta Boss claim Rio Indoor Streetball...

Dec 16, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor… Why are people in responsible positions lying?

Letter to the Sports Editor… Why are people...

Dec 16, 2019

Double header set for today as Goodwill KFC football tourney continues

Double header set for today as Goodwill KFC...

Dec 16, 2019

CBC Championships 2020… While finances present a challenge, Hercules optimistic of successful title defence

CBC Championships 2020… While finances...

Dec 16, 2019

Dragon Stout Community Cup opens tomorrow – fans in for another treat

Dragon Stout Community Cup opens tomorrow –...

Dec 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019