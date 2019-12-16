Letter to the Sports Editor… Why are people in responsible positions lying?

Dear Sports Editor,

Christopher Jones said that over the last four years, hundreds of community grounds across Guyana have been rehabilitated under the Department of Sports ground enhancement project to the tune of $500 Million. This is highly fictitious.

Further, he said that that the Department of Sport already commissioned 48 grounds during 2019 and a further 22 more grounds will be commissioned before the end of this year. This is also highly questionable.

I have been travelling across the country and it is very visible that most of the playing areas and sport grounds that were developed under the PPP/C period in Government are now under high grass and bushes.

I challenge Director of Sports to prove this to the Guyanese people, by listing the grounds developed by Regions and money spent on each ground. As for the facilities in Region # 10, most of the grounds are out of order and nothing more than high grass and mosquitoes are having a good life. The youths in Region #10 are crying out that no cricket and little or no football are being played in the Region.

Youths look out, maybe all your grounds will get fix before the upcoming General and Regional Elections. I must complement Region #10 for once again for retaining the School Athletics Championship, but where we go beyond this?

If my memory clicks right, I believe that since in the 2017 National Budget millions of dollars were allocated to build and complete a special athletics track at the Wisroc Basin at Wismar. However, over the last two years all we could see is that this project is far from completion. I can recall that since in the 1970s an athletics track was to be built at this present location, the designs and drawings maybe still be in the Linmine GED Vault.

The Youths in Region #10 and the other Regions of Guyana are crying out for lack of sport equipment and more sporting facilities. When you visit many of the Villages, the young people are begging for sport gears and for improvement of their playing field.

With not having these facilities and no jobs, what is presently happening is that some of our youths find themselves in gang wars. The records will show that many sport projects were done under the PPP/C Government to improve sports in Guyana to an international level, such as the National Cricket Stadium, the International Athletics Track and the International Swimming Pool; also many Community Centers were constructed in all the Regions. In Region 10, Community Sport Centers were built at Wisroc Basin, Silvertown, Christianburg, Coomacka Mine, Maria Elizabeth Mine, at 47 miles Mabura and at Kwakwani, but much more needs to be done.

Why we are not hearing about football and cricket competitions in Region #10? What happened to the highly successful Kashif and Shanghai year-end football tournament? What happen to the Basketball, Hockey, cycling tournaments in Linden? The Mackenzie Sport Club used to host first class cricket, top football matches, Hockey, swimming, athletics, cycling and indoors sports; now it looks like it is becoming a shadow of the past. The NSC did not do a single sport activity in Region #10 over the last four years.

Andrew Forsythe.