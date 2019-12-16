HOW DOES MY VOTE BENEFIT YOU?

A great many worms are coming out of the woodwork as election nears. For many years, they have been in political obscurity, some in self-imposed exile, and now they are seeking redemption by doing what they feel is their ticket to obtaining political favours – they are attacking the PPPC to prove to the APNU+AFC that they are loyalists.

They are not interested in you and me. They are not campaigning for the good life for you. They want the good life for themselves.

The extra energy which they are exerting at this time is insurance that if the Coalition returns to office, they will continue to carve off the crème. They want to ensure that they are seen as campaigning so that they will be rewarded at the end of the elections. How should you respond to these persons? What should you tell them when they come soliciting your vote?

When these persons come to you seeking your vote and your vote, do not bother to ask them what they will do for you when the Coalition returns to office. They will promise you the ‘moon and the stars’. They will promise you things that they cannot deliver.

You should not ask them for anything. What you should do is ask yourself a question. Ask yourself instead, “How will they benefit from your vote?”

Take a close look at what is happening within the APNU+AFC government. Look at who got some of the jobs which were available and how many of them got it without the vacancies being advertised.

They have done exactly as the PPPC, yet they want you to believe that they are better.

The persons in the media know what is taking place. They know about the selective handpicking of persons for jobs but they are staying quiet because the media is just as politically divided as the rest of society.

In the colonial era when the position of the top civil servant in a ministry has to be filled, those responsible looked throughout the entire civil service to find the most senior person. They did not handpick persons within the system and give them the job when there were far more senior persons available.

The media knows about the nepotism, which is taking place within the government.

. They know also who got scholarships without going through a competitive process. And they also know of those students who were denied scholarships on the grounds that none was available.

The media knows about the persons who are handed positions above their level of expertise. They know of the political hacks who are barking orders to persons more qualified than they do. And most sad of all, the media knows and has said little, about the hundreds of persons who were pushed out to pave the way for political appointees.

When the politicians therefore come knocking at your gate or door to seek your vote next March, you should ask them, what is in store for them if you vote for them? How will they benefit because the motivation of most of those who will come seeking your vote will be to secure their future, not yours.