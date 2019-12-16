Gunmen with assault rifles snatch chest of cash in brazen supermarket heist

-flee with owner’s firearm, car and jewellery

Employees and customers in the Chennick and Sons Supermarket were sent into a state of panic on Saturday night after six black-clad gunmen with assault rifles invaded the packed East Canje business place.

The bandits, who were also masked, held terrified staffers at gunpoint and gun-butted the owner, Chennick Moses, before relieving Moses of his licensed pistol and fleeing with a money-chest.

The attack occurred at around 20:30 hrs.

According to police sources, Chennick Moses, 47, was standing in the supermarket while customers were outside, when the gunmen exited a white car and ran to him.

Moses reportedly drew his firearm, but the bandits grabbed the handgun. One of the men struck the businessman, drawing blood from a gash to the head.

At least two of the men reportedly ran to the kitchen located at the back of the supermarket and went directly to a chest where Moses kept his money.

“It appears as though these men knew where everything was and knew what they went there for, because they went directly to the money chest and took the keys for it as well,” the source said.

Surveillance footage viewed by Kaieteur News showed customers standing outside when a white car drove past slowly. Approximately two minutes later, the car returned and stopped.

Six masked men with guns exited and ran towards the store. Two remained outside and appeared to have ordered the customers to lie flat on the ground while the rest confronted Moses and retreated for the money chest.

It is understood that after a few minutes, one of the gunmen who was standing guard outside thought the police vehicle was approaching and subsequently discharged several rounds.

Shortly after his accomplices ran outside with the money chest and the keys to Moses’ PSS 1113 Verossa. They then drove off in the direction of New Forest.

Police arrived shortly after but were unable to locate the attackers.

However, they located the businessman’s Verossa a few villages away.

His gold chain, gold ring, .32 pistol and his chest, reportedly containing a substantial amount of cash were all taken.

Police have since indicated that the men may have escaped by boat up the Canje Creek.

Fifteen spent shells and four live rounds were recovered. Moses has since sought medical attention for his head injury and is recovering at home.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night as well, a Rose Hall Town vendor was shot at during an attempted robbery at his Swamp Section, Rose Hall Town home.

According to reports, Ravinand Persaud called “Dougla” was in his bottom flat when three masked men confronted him.

He told reporters that the bandit with the gun shot him at close range but missed. He reportedly scuffled with the robber, but the bandit overpowered and beat him.

It was after he was helpless on the ground that the men decided to abort their attack and escaped empty-handed.

No one has been arrested.