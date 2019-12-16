GCA closes cricket season for Christmas Holidays – GCC most consistent City team

The Georgetown Cricket Associations (GCA) Competitions Committee has stated that the 2019 season is now closed for the Christmas holiday and the resumption, which is dependent on good weather, is scheduled for January 18, 2020.

The period from December 1 to January 30, 2020 is the Transfer period for Clubs and players and the GCA is encouraging City clubs to use this period for transfers from one club to another.

Again this year, the completion of competitions have been affected by several factors including the unavailability of grounds due to adverse weather and non-cricketing activities, while some clubs have not been able to field youth, second division and first division teams on the same weekend which prolongs the competitions.

On the field, GCC won the NBS 2018 Second division 40 overs competition when they beat Everest at DCC on April 7 in the first ever Day/Night club Final in Georgetown after the semi-finals were also played under Lights.

The Bourda Boys were Runners-up in the Noble House Seafoods Generation Next U-19, Champions in the Toucan Distributors U-15 and lead their zone in the on-going GISE, Star Party Rentals, Trophy Stall two-day First Division. GCC are also leading in the Noble House Seafoods Second Division two-day.

In the eighth-annual NBS Second Division 40-over tournament which was launched on September 10, GCC also lead their zone. This competition, which is also being played in Berbice, is played with coloured clothes and the semi-finals in both Counties will be played under lights; at Albion and DCC. The Berbice winner and Georgetown Champions will clash in the National Final at Albion.

GCC Skipper Leon Johnson scored the only double century in Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall two-day first Division tournament when he hit an unbeaten 200 against UG at Bourda, while Transport Sports Clubs off-spinner Joel Spooners 8-12 is the best bowling figures in the NBS Second Division tournament.

DCCs off-spinner Trevon Griffith 8-53 and 7-32 to follow-up his attacking half century in the first innings against GCC at Bourda, was the most impacting First Division performance for the year in GCA cricket.

Everests massive 387-4 in 40 overs was the highest total ever made in the eight-year history of NBS, while centuries from the Everest Trio of Richie Looknauth, Amir Khan and Renaldo Renee in the same match, is also a NBS record for most centuries in an innings.

In the Noble House Seafoods Generation Next 2019 Under-19, one hundred overs (55/45) Competition, DCC won the tournament, while GCC were runners-up.

The GCA, New York Tri State U-19 fifty overs 2019 Competition; New York Tri State Team is the winner and DCC runner up.

The Toucan Distributors U-15 Competition – GCC is the winner and DCC the runner up.

On-going competitions are: GISE Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall First Division two-day in which five matches are left to be played between the two zones of which GCC are leading Zone A with DCC in second place with one match to play. In Zone B, Everest are leading with MSC and Police sharing the second spot. However, MSC has only one match to play, while the Lawmen have two.

In the Noble House Seafoods second division two-day competition, 17 matches between the two zones are still to be played with GCC in the lead, but the second place position is still wide open. In Zone B, DCC are leading, with the second place position very close.

In the 2019/2020 NBS 2nd Division 40 overs there are 20 matches left to play with GCC leading and MSC 2nd based on more matches play by these 2 clubs. In Zone B, DCC are leading TSC based on more matches played by these two clubs.

First Division 50 overs and T/20, Second Division T/20, U- 19 one hundred overs and 50 overs, U- 17, U-15 and U-13 Competitions, are still unsponsored.

“We say a big thank you and a Merry Christmas and a bountiful and Prosperous New Year to our Sponsors, Friends of Cricket, Media, Curators, affiliated Clubs Executives, Players and all of their families and relatives for the support they have given to the GCA and look forward for their continued co-operation,” said Chairman of the Competitions Committee Shawn Messiah, on behalf the GCA. (Sean Devers)