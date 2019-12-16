Forest sector report records dip in export earnings

Total forest sector export value from Forest Products was US$37.9M in 2018, while the total export value for 2017 was recorded at US$39.11M.

This, according to the latest Forest Sector Information,(FSI) report translates as a total export earnings decline by 3.09% when compared to 2017 exports. The report noted that the dip is due in a decline in both volume and value of total timber and plywood by 6.89% and 3.51% respectively.

The value added products and other non-timber forest products also recorded a decline by 14.37% in value. Log export declined by 8.31% in volume and 9.12% in value. The report pointed out further that sawn wood export volume fell by 10.62% whilst value declined by 7.75%.

“However, export of the other timber and plywood products such as round-wood, plywood and split-wood recorded increases in both volume and value.

Round wood increased by 16.19% in volume and 31.19% in value, while exports of plywood increased by 11.92% in volume and in value by 16.24%. There were marginal increases in split-wood by 0.55% in volume and 7.6% in value over 2017.”

The FSI report noted various categories of forest products exported are examined and an analysis of their impact on the forest sector in 2018 is presented.

The document includes a table which compares export performances for 2018 against their comparative 2017 levels, categorised by product and category, where applicable. According to the table, the highest revenue earner of all forest products was Sawn Lumber recording US$15.2M for 2018. This was followed by logs, which recorded US$13.3M for 2018.

The most improved product in terms of export revenue for 2018 was round-wood, which increased in value by 31% (from US$2.4M in 2017 to US$3.2M in 2018) over the 2017 value. Log export declined in both volume and value, from 88,624m3 in 2017 to 81,259m3 in 2018. This translates to an 8.31% and a 9.12% drop in volume and value respectively.

Sawn wood recorded the largest volume decline in 2018 with 15,683m3 exported when compared to the 2017 volume of 17,545m3 , a 10.62% decrease in volume, which translated to a 7.75% reduction in value. The decline in volume was largely attributed to a decrease within the Undressed Lumber category, by 17.74%.

On the other hand, round wood export increased by 16.19% in volume, coupled with a 31.19% increase in value. During 2018 the quantity of 5,539m3 of round wood was exported, as against 4,767m3 exported for 2017.

This resulted in a total value earning of US$3.2M during 2018 as against the value of US$2.42M recorded for 2017. Split wood consists of shingles and paling staves.

Shingles was the only product within this category that was exported over the review period, and recorded a 0.5% increase in export volume and a 7.66% increase in value during 2018. Over the review period, plywood export increased by 11.92% and 16.24% in volume and value respectively, when compared to 2017 totals.

Fuel wood export decreased in both volume and value by 6.93% and 15.06% respectively. Other value added timber products recorded an increase in value by 66.34%, whilst other non-timber forest products recorded a decline in value by 14.37%, both when compared to 2017 levels.