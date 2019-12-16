Dragon Stout Community Cup opens tomorrow – fans in for another treat

With their appetites wet after witnessing one of the most enthralling final last Saturday, lovers of the indoor format will now turn their attention to the Dragon Stout Community Cup Knockout Competition which opens tomorrow evening, at the National Gymnasium.

The sensational final between the most dominant team in the format, Sparta Boss and the star-studded Bent Street which the former won in a pulsating penalty shootout, left fans drooling for more action.

The format, which has become the most exciting feature in the sport, will once again be on showcase when the sixteen best teams collide for prize monies in excess of $500,000 which will definitely increase the coffers of the respective winners for the Christmas season.

The Organisers have also made it a giveaway for the fans by offering each ticket holder that enters the arena a free bottle of Dragon Stout as they aim to give back to the supporters for their loyalty.

Once again all eyes will be on Sparta Boss, undoubtedly the most decorated team in the format and who have been in scorching form throughout the year.

However, teams such as Gold is Money and Bent Street, both of who suffered at the hands of the local juggernauts will be looking to exact revenge and even stop the rampaging Bosses.

Additionally, there are a few other teams that should not be overlooked such as new kids on the block Rio All Stars that made the semi-finals in the recently concluded tournament, Leopold Street, Future Stars, Sophia and Ansa McAl All Stars.

The tournament is set to be played over three nights with December 19 and 28, being the other dates for action. The winning team will take home $300,000 and a trophy, while runner-up, third and fourth place will receive $150,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The full fixtures for opening night are as follows:

Fixtures

Avocado Ballers vs North East La Penitence-19:00hrs

Sophia vs Festival City-19:30hrs

Leopold St vs Ansa All-Stars-20:00hrs

Gold is Money vs Mocha-20:30hrs

Future Stars vs Albouystown-21:00hrs

Rio All-Stars vs Alex. Village-21:30hrs

Bent Street vs Broad St-22:00hrs

Sparta vs Showstoppers-22:30hrs