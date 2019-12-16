Double header set for today as Goodwill KFC football tourney continues

The opening fixtures of the Petra/Goodwill KFC schools football tournament produced two one-sided games on Saturday last, but when the competition continues today at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre, Providence, fans will be in for a treat with two mouth watering clashes.

In the first game at 13:00hrs Lodge will face Waramadong, while Shiva Boys of Trinidad and Tobago will take on Annai from 15:00hrs.

Lodge have shown that they are among the best school teams in the country with a clinical display in their first game as they thumped Marian Academy 6-1. Consistency is the key and this is an area where Lodge has not fallen short as their good show continued after winning the recently concluded Petra Schools U19 tournament. But their opponents for today’s fixture is one of the favourites to win the tournament-Waramadong of region one.

Waramadong will provide Lodge with one of their fiercest battles in recent times and it will be interesting to see how they will cope.

Lodge have some of the finest talents around with the likes of Dorwin George, Curt Edwards, Shemroy Myers and Earl Grant forming a formidable attacking force and their skills will be put to the test today against a stern defence.

Lodge latest string of victories have boosted their confidence, but being over confident can be disastrous, and their management will be wary of this.

While little is known so far about Waramadong, one thing is for certain, they have a lot of talent at their disposal. The region one side have shown that they are more than a force to be reckoned with in past schools tournaments.

Annai proved ruthless in front of goal as they won their opening encounter against Annandale Secondary 9-1 in a match that they dominated from the onset.

Their defence has complimented their mid-field well, while their strikers capitalised well on the opportunities provided. However, their skills will be measured against Shiva boys of the Twin Island Republic who is expected to be worthy opponents.

Vito Jackson, Italo Benjamin, Brimley Moses, Raul Swan and Amir Robertson have all been on target in their opening fixture and will look to add to their tally, but while their attacking force is decent, their defence may have a lot of work to do in this encounter and the result of this game may very well be dependent on how well they fear against what should be a powerful attack.

This tournament is a step in the right direction as it serves well for the development of the game, putting local teams against their overseas counterparts which will test their skills further.

Annai opening game has set the standard for the tournament as they have signalled a stern warning to their opponents.

How well Annai and Lodge progressed in this competition will depend on how often they execute as a team and as the adage goes ‘keep it super simple’. (Zaheer Mohamed)