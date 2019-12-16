At least 27 teaching positions vacant in schools across Guyana

There are at least 27 junior teaching positions up for grabs in Secondary Schools across seven of the Administrative Regions of Guyana. Vacancies are available in Regions One, Three, Four, Six, Seven, Nine and Ten.

The vacancies were released by the Ministry of Education, School Board Secretariat.

The North West Secondary School in Region One needs a teacher who can teach Modern Language. That individual must be able to teach Spanish. The West Demerara Secondary in Region Three also needs a Spanish teacher and a teacher for Homes Economics, teaching Food & Nutrition, Home Management and Clothing and Textile.

In Region Four, the President’s College has vacancies for two persons of which one must be able to teach Pure Math and the other will be for the Information Technology Department. They are also in need of a teacher for Visual Arts; that school also needs one teacher for Environmental Science.

Diamond Secondary is in need of an Industrial Technology teacher for Building Tech and Electronics. They also need two Home Economics teachers, who can teach at least two areas. A vacancy is also available for an Allied Arts teacher at Diamond Secondary.

The Annandale Secondary needs one teacher for Home Economics and that individual must be able to teach at least two areas. An Allied Arts teacher is also needed and someone for the English Language department.

Covent Garden Secondary needs one teacher for Home Economics who can also teach at least two areas.

In Region Six, the New Amsterdam Secondary has one vacancy for Home Economics, someone who can teach at least two areas and in Science, someone who can teach Physics.

Region Seven’s Three Miles Secondary needs a Home Economics teacher who can teach at least two areas. Bartica Secondary has one vacancy for the Six Year Transition Department.

In Region Nine, the St. Ignatius Secondary has two vacancies for the Mathematics Department, one for Agricultural Science, one for English Language, one for Modern Language teaching Portuguese.

That school also has one vacancy for the Home Economics Department, who can teach at least two areas. The St. Rose’s High School is in need of an Industrial Technology teacher.

Region 10’s Mackenzie High School needs a Modern Language teacher who can teach Portuguese, and in Science, someone who can teach Chemistry.

Around Georgetown, the St. Rose’s High School needs an Industrial Technology and Information Technology teachers. They also need a graduate Math teacher. Tutorial High School has vacancy in the Music Department for a steel pan teacher.

The Bishops’ High School has a vacancy in the Physical Education department, and Modern Language in which that individual must be able to teach Spanish and for the Home Economics Department, for Clothing and Textile.

Brickdam Secondary needs English Language and Social Studies teachers, while South Ruimveldt Secondary needs a Home Economics teacher, who can teach at least two areas.