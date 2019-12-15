Tips for the installation and use of decorative lights this holiday season

STANDARDS IN FOCUS

Whether it’s for the decoration of your home at Christmas, a party or any special occasion, decorative lights can really add to the atmosphere. However, as with any electrical outfit, decorative lights also need to be properly installed to ensure they don’t become a threat to your family or your home.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards, under it Products Compliance Programme, monitors Christmas Tree and Decorative Lighting outfits according to the requirements of the National Standard to ensure that this commodity complies with the relevant requirements and is safe for use.

The following are some tips to consider when purchasing decorative lights:

Look for the safety approval mark

Decorative lights for sale must comply with relevant safety standards. It is illegal in many countries to offer decorative lights for sale without the necessary safety approval. Decorative lights must be tested for safety and approved for use by an independent testing and certification body.

Indoor or outdoor use

If you are going to use the decorative lighting outdoors make sure it is suitable for outdoor use.

Never use indoor lighting outside because the insulation on the wires is not suitable for wet or windy weather and may result in fires, electric shocks and/or injuries to people.

Checking your lights before use

If you are re-using lights from a previous occasion, when you first take them out of storage you need to ensure that they are free of defects such as damaged wires, burnt-out bulbs or loose connections.

For new lights lay the lights along the floor and check that no bulbs are loose or missing. Plug in the light set temporarily to check if all the bulbs are working. You must unplug the light set from the power source before replacing the bulbs. Use new bulbs of the same type and wattage to avoid the lighting set overheating which could cause a fire.

When preparing your lights:

• never turn on the light set while it is in the box

• always unplug the light set before replacing the bulbs

• do not modify or cut a set of lights including the plug and fuse elements

Regularly monitor your lighting for faulty and burnt-out bulbs and replace them immediately.

Putting up your lights

When mounting your lights…

• Keep them away from paper, cardboard, curtains, material and other flammable material to minimise the risk of accidental fire especially if you want to leave your lights turned on overnight.

• Do not place the lights near metal foils – eg foils from Christmas trees or other decorations

• Always use plastic clips or hooks to mount the lights – never use metal pins, nails or staples to mount your lights

• Do not connect one set of lights to another unless it is designed for that purpose – connecting lighting sets can cause overloading of the circuit.

When setting up outdoor decorative lights…

• Only use lights intended to be used outdoors.

• Weatherproof your extension leads with handy accessories that cover and protect plugs.

• Use extra low voltage lights (12V or 24V), especially for on fences, roofs and downpipes.

• Secure the lights firmly to ensure they aren’t broken or damaged in wind or storms.

• Turn off your decorative outdoor lights during storms and rain.

General decorative lighting safety hints:

• Always turn the lights off when you go to bed.

• Do not attempt to alter or make modifications to the lights.

• Fully unwind any extension cords to prevent overheating.

• Test your safety switches regularly to ensure you’re protected.

The GNBS encourages users to enjoy their beautiful decorative lighting displays, safely.

For further information on this subject, call the GNBS on Telephone number: 219-0065 or 219-0069 or visit the Bureau’s website: www.gnbsgy.org