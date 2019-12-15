Persons should not be able to pay their way out of a court case- magistrate

A recent case in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts moved Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus to give a general comment. Persons should not be able to pay their way out of a court case, she said.

This was in reference to 23-year-old Denzil George of 1007 Block ‘E’ South Sophia. The mason was charged for robbing a man of articles amounting to $130,000.

It was alleged that on December 9, 2019 at Block ‘E’ South Sophia, Georgetown, while being armed with a cutlass, George robbed Akeem Hodge of one gold chain valued at $60,000, one gold band valued at $40,000 and $30, 000 cash.

He pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor told the court that on the day in question, around 19:35hrs, the defendant was in company of other persons when he while being armed with a cutlass dealt Hodge several lashes about the body and relieved the victim of the items mentioned in the charge.

George then made good his escape and the matter was reported. The following day based on the identification of the victim and eyewitnesses the police were able to arrest the defendant. The alleged stolen articles were not recovered.

George was later positively identified by the victim. Based on the fact that the defendant allegedly used a cutlass to commit this act and the prevalence of this issue in the area, the prosecutor objected to bail.

Moreover, Hodge, who was present in court for the hearing said, “Your worship I don’t know this young man personally but I would like to give him a chance. I don’t want him to go to jail. His family approached me and they said they will pay me back for the items.”

The victim added that the family proposed to pay $65,000 and they will pay the remainder at a later date.

However, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus responded, “Given the prevalence of this offence and given the season, persons may believe that they can pay their way through to settle matters when they are apprehended for an offence.”

“The court is not willing to condone such actions because what will happen if someone cannot pay compensation, they will be sentenced. Lucky for you in your case the defendant can pay something.”

George was granted bail in the sum of $50,000.

The matter was adjourned to January 13, 2020 when the parties will report to the court for the remainder of the compensation money to be handed over and settle the matter.