More public servants benefit from Spanish course

A number of public servants recently benefitted from the Sixth Edition of the Spanish course, “Dissemination of the Colombian culture through theteaching of Spanish as a foreign language”.

Offered by the Foreign Service Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana de Colombia, the course provided students with personalized lessons and an in-depth look into the Spanish language and culture.

The course was taught by Professor Félix A. González Montejo, of Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana.