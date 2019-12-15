Late deployment

Latest update December 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
These mini excavators, which belong to the Anna Regina Town Council, were deployed to Richmond three days after the community was hit with a major flood.
The question remains, however, if the council was aware that heavy rainfall was imminent during December, why weren’t the excavators deployed months in advance, prior to the rainy season.
On the contrary, they were only deployed after a disaster occurred, which resulted in millions of dollars in losses for residents.
