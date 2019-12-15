It cheap fuh slap Soulja Bai

Guyana is one of de countries wheh dem got a system to penalise people. Some does complain how dem judges and magistrates don’t have rhyme and reason when dem passing sentence.

Dem boys find out that at least one magistrate know wha she doing. A prisoner think he is a bad man suh he slap a lance corporal. Right away de magistrate fine him $20,000. Imagine de prisoner think that de fine was too high.

That is when somebody tell him that if he did slap a constable de fine woulda be $10,000. That is when de man realize that if he slap a corporal he would pay $30,000. De fine does raise wid every rank. A sergeant would cost a man $40,000; an inspector $50,000; a Chief Inspector $60,000; and an Assistant Superintendent, $70,000.

By de time you reach de Commissioner is about $130,000.

Dem boys notice that after that man get de fine fuh slapping de lance corporal and people calculate de penalty not anodda person try to slap a policeman. But then dem boys get ideas. Dem didn’t got de courage fuh do it dem selves but dem get a li’l boy fuh put up he middle finger to a politician.

De boy end up in de lockups. He only come out when Jagdeo seh how he pardon de boy. But that don’t tell how much people got to pay when dem slap a politician. Of course people start to bet but nobody don’t want to tek de chance.

One man seh that if anybody want to find out dem mustn’t tek chance. Dem should slap a junior Minister. One man actually ask a magistrate how much fine he would impose on a man fuh slap a junior Minister. De magistrate smile. He seh that de higher de Minister rank, de lower de fine. You gun pay a small piece fuh slapping Jagdeo.

That is when dem boys realize that if a man slap Soulja Bai he wouldn’t pay a cent in court or spend a day in jail.

Talk half and slap senior politicians