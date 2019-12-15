Drivers’ exams system as robust as can be- Traffic Chief

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is evaluating its system for drivers’ exams.

According to Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Linden Isles, a team is reviewing the current system with the aim to make recommendations for further improvements.

As of now, the system is as robust as can be.

The official made the disclosures on Tuesday while a guest on ‘The Legal Mind’ on Kaieteur Radio 99.1 and 99.5FM, hosted by Senior Journalist, Leonard Gildarie.

Questioned about “anecdotes” of drivers’ licences for sale, the official explained that it is a tough system.

Under arrangements, pastors and church leaders are invigilating the theoretical drivers’ exams and even marking them.

It means that applicants have to attend classes and sit through the exams.

Years ago, there were stories of citizens paying to have their names marked present for the exams. They never attended classes or wrote the exams.

Afterwards, they would pay certifying officers of the police force to issue them with approvals.

Those approvals are then taken to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), which is the agency that issues the licences.

A number of persons invigilating the theoretical parts of the exams found themselves before the courts several months ago after a number of breaches in the exams system were discovered.

It was discovered that more persons wrote the exams that were present to do so.

According to Isles, there have been cases of wrongdoings in the past which was investigated by the police’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

Isles said that since taking over the Traffic Department, he has not encountered any major cases.

According to the Traffic Chief, persons have to present their IDs when writing exams as part of the checks and balances.

The exam papers are then sealed and sent to various commanders of the regions and then eventually to the invigilators for scoring.

Isles admitted that the system will not be a 100 percent as there can be collusion.

Citizens have claimed from time to time that while persons are passing their theoretical exams, they are failed at the practicals. They believe it is a systematic racket to get them to pay a raise.

In recent times, the issue of the drivers’ licence system came to the fore amid a number of deadly accidents.

There were questions whether the drivers were properly certified and calls for an investigation.