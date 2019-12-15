Court hears wife joins man to stab neighbour

A couple of 15 D’Urban Backlands Georgetown, was on Thursday charged and remanded to prison after the court heard of their alleged brutal attack on their neighbour following a dispute.

Kenese Bobb and Kemo Harlequin were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. When the charge was read to them they were not allowed to plead to the offence as it was made indictable.

It was alleged that on December 10, last, at D’Urban Backlands Georgetown, the couple unlawfully and maliciously wounded Jermaine Sampson with the intent to main, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm to the victim.

Bobb is a 24-year-old salesgirl while Harlequin is a 28-year-old fish cleaner. The couple has two children.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, relating the facts of the charge, told the court that the defendants and the victim are known to each other as they live in the same area, accessing their respective homes through the same yard.

On the day in question, Harlequin had a misunderstanding with Sampson. Bobb subsequently intervened. The couple later went to the victim’s home and reportedly started to pelt it with glass bottles.

This drew Sampson out of his home in an attempt to talk to them. However, Bobb and Harlequin held unto the victim and pulled him down his step. The couple being armed with kitchen knives then allegedly inflicted several stab wounds on him.

The court was told that Sampson is still hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Bobb said that she was just a peacemaker in this matter, only trying to part the fight between the men. She added that she even received a puncture wound to the hand during the incident.

However, Magistrate McLennan remanded the couple to prison until the next court date. At that point Bobb broke down in tears.

The magistrate instructed the probation officer to speak with Harlequin’s mother who was present in court so that the children can be placed in her care pending the outcome of the matter.

Harlequin and Bobb will return to court on January 2, 2020.