Cop drowns, colleagues saved after boat capsizes in river

Latest update December 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
An unfortunate mishap in the Berbice River has led to the unexpected death of a Corporal of Police attached at the Central Police Station.
Dead is Corporal Peter Scipio, of Angoy’s Avenue, who served as the electriction/technician for the Guyana Police Force (Region Six).
Reports are that the incident took place just around 10:00 am yesterday. Scipio, the captain of the boat and 10 other ranks, joined the vessel to venture up the Berbice River for a drug eradication exercise, however, tragedy struck.
According to reports, the men were making their way in the fairly rough waters when the vessel struck an unidentified object below the waters. The vessel came to an abrupt stop and capsized, throwing the men in the water.
Kaieteur News understands from that point, the ranks managed to overturn the boat and re-enter, however, Captain Scipio was nowhere to be seen.
A police source told this publication that the current pulled Scipio down under. Ranks began to search for their colleague but it was nearly 15 minutes later that his body surfaced. He was pulled from the water but appeared to be dead already.
Meanwhile, relatives of the Corporal were too in shock to speak with the media when they showed up at the Central Police Station.
The Guyana Police Force, meanwhile in a late statement, said it is mourning the death of Special Corporal 11907 Chakumba Scipio, 43, of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice who met his demise during a boat mishap in the Berbice River about 09:30hrs.
“Investigation revealed that a team of police ranks under the command of a Chief Inspector and two civilians departed New Amsterdam en route to Sand Hills in a police vessel powered by a 150 hp engine and captained by the now deceased who was a certified coxswain, to investigate several thefts that were reported in the riverine community.”
As the boat was in the vicinity of Bermine, it was reported to have suddenly swayed and Scipio fell overboard and went under the water.
The statement said that despite valiant efforts to rescue him; it proved in vain.
His body was later retrieved by ranks of the Coast Guard and is at the Arokium Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.
Scipio who was the Divisional Electrician and Coxswain, joined the Force in 1999. He was the father of three daughters.
His spouse passed away several years ago.
An investigation has since been launched into the matter.
Dec 15, 2019The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) ‘Play Tennis Course’ concluded yesterday afternoon at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) auditorium at Lillendall on the East Coast of Demerara. The...
Dec 15, 2019
Dec 15, 2019
Dec 15, 2019
Dec 15, 2019
Dec 15, 2019
My wife and I had left ‘Fix-It’ hardware store at Quamina and Main Streets, and had crossed over to the avenue that... more
The style of governance since political independence has not been conducive to development. It is ill-suited for modernisation. Given... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The untidy and muddled way in which Canadian banks are withdrawing from the countries of the Commonwealth... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]