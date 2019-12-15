Bridging the information gap

Latest update December 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
The oil industry is new to Guyana. As such, Guyanese, including our politicians, are not fully au fait with the relevant facts necessary to make informed choices which can rebound to the benefit of the country.
Kaieteur News has decided to bridge the information gap so that the citizens and policymakers can become more familiar with the oil sector.
This newspaper will dedicate one of its pages, on a daily basis towards highlighting issues about the industry and about the duplicity of oil companies.
We will also highlight the mistakes and pitfalls of other countries when dealing with the oil companies. We will expose the dirty and dubious tactics used by oil companies, including corrupting politicians and making secretive deals.
We are offering this feature as a public service and we welcome any suggestions. We will accept your help/input that will secure for Guyana the best share of its oil for all.
My wife and I had left 'Fix-It' hardware store at Quamina and Main Streets, and had crossed over to the avenue that...
The style of governance since political independence has not been conducive to development. It is ill-suited for modernisation. Given...
By Sir Ronald Sanders The untidy and muddled way in which Canadian banks are withdrawing from the countries of the Commonwealth...
