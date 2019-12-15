Bandits return to crime scene with armed driver to collect crashed bike

Latest update December 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Residents in D’Urban Street were yesterday treated to a scene straight from the movie screen after a brazen daylight robbery turned into an accident and an armed confrontation.
According to information received, a 32-year-old woman driver was on Princes Street when two men on a red and black motorcycle pulled up alongside her.
In a spilt second, the pillion rider reportedly snatched the two gold chains she was wearing and sped off in the direction of Camp Street. The victim drove in the direction of the robbers and caught up with them in George Street.
It was reported that at the sight of the robbers, the woman panicked and crashed into a parked car. The robbers also attempted to avoid the collision but ended up crashing their bike into a passing minibus.
Both men fell, got up and fled on foot. A burgundy car pulled up shortly after.
The driver and two men, suspected to be the bike robbers, exited.
They attempted to remove the bike from the scene but a confrontation ensued with them and the bus driver, who insisted that they wait until police arrived.
It was then that the driver of the second car drew a handgun, sending onlookers scattering. Meanwhile, his two accomplices rained blows on the bus driver who had a tight grip on the bike.
The beaten driver eventually released the bike and the three men retrieved it and made good their escape.
Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas disclosed that they are gathering CCTV footage from nearby cameras to ascertain the identities of the suspects.
The bus driver was reportedly not seriously injured in the incident. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, treated for minor injuries and sent away.

