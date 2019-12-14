Latest update December 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

U.S. funds project on transparency and good governance in the extractive industries

Dec 14, 2019 News 0

To promote transparency and good governance in the extractive industries, the United States Agency for International Development announces a US$500 million Extractive Industries Transparency Project.
The aim of the project is to build capacity for administration and governance of Guyana’s extractive resources and address gaps identified in Guyana’s first published report.
Programme support will also address required changes in data collection, monitoring and reporting systems that support Guyana’s attainment of the EITI standard.
Activities will include streamlining systematic public disclosure of data from the oil, gas, mining, forestry and fishery sectors; and raising awareness among citizens about the importance of transparency and accountability in the extractives sector.
The discovery of vast offshore oil reserves in 2017 constituted a milestone for the Guyana’s economic prospects and is expected to rapidly propel Guyana’s economy upward.
During this transition period, transparency, accountability and good governance will determine Guyana’s ability to responsibly manage its extractive resources and ensure revenues benefit the Guyanese people, and this programme supports attainment of these standards.
Key programme partners include the Guyana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) secretariat, the Multi-Stakeholder Group and other stakeholders from government, industry and civil society.
The Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) is implementing this programme which concludes in September 2020.

More in this category

Sports

Exciting times ahead for Windies, says Estwick

Exciting times ahead for Windies, says Estwick

Dec 14, 2019

CHENNAI, India, CMC – Despite a recent disappointing record in One-Day Internationals, assistant coach Roddy Estwick believes the signs are there that West Indies are about to turn around their...
Read More
‘592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival’ quarterfinal set for tomorrow

‘592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival’...

Dec 14, 2019

ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship T&T – Day 2

ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship T&T...

Dec 14, 2019

BACIF officially hands over GFF Super 16 Trophy

BACIF officially hands over GFF Super 16 Trophy

Dec 14, 2019

One game played in latest Trophy Stall, Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs cricket

One game played in latest Trophy Stall, Upper...

Dec 14, 2019

Play Tennis Course concludes today

Play Tennis Course concludes today

Dec 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • THE BIG SHAFT

    Oil production has not yet commenced but Guyana is already saddled with a bill for US$11B. Of this amount, US$960 M is... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019