Teen confesses to killing Dredge owner, burying body in shallow grave

A 17-year-old has been taken into police custody after he confessed to brutally murdering a South Rupununi dredge owner and burying his body in a shallow grave. The dead man was identified as 31-year-old Marcellus ‘Ton’ Reynolds of Achiwuib, South Rupununi.

On December 8, police had reported the discovery of male skeletal remains in a shallow grave in the Marudi Mining area. It was later revealed that the remains were that of Reynolds.

Kaieteur News understands that the killing stemmed from money owed to the teen.

It was disclosed that the teen and the now dead man were close friends. The teen reportedly sold Reynolds a motorbike for $100,000 in February but only received half that sum.

Reynolds made a promise to sell his dredge to the teen for a mere $200,000. The teen was said to have made a down payment of five pennyweights in gold to Reynolds for this transaction. However, the teen suspect remembered that Reynolds still owed him $50,000 for the motorbike and confronted him.

A scuffle ensued and Reynolds allegedly pulled out a knife. Sensing defeat, the teen left but returned at nightfall, laying in wait until the victim had fallen to asleep.

In the man’s comatose state, the teen took the opportunity to strike him once to the head. After the man did not regain consciousness, the teen dug a shallow grave, dumped the body, and made good his escape.

The teen’s crime was not left in the dark as Kaieteur News understands that it was his father who discovered the shallow grave.

From information received, his father was hunting in the area and observed a murder of crows circling in the air. When he ventured to the area, he observed a foul stench and upon closer inspection, discovered the body.

The police were immediately alerted and received a tipoff that the teen was involved in the killing. The teen was then taken into custody for questioning. While in the presence of his father, the teen revealed that he was behind the brutal killing.

Meanwhile, police are awaiting transportation to take the remains to Lethem.

Investigations are continuing.