Play Tennis Course concludes today

The Guyana Tennis Association four days ‘Play Tennis Course’ is set to conclude today.

The course commenced on December 11th and concludes today December 14th, 2019 at the National Racket Centre.

The programme is aimed to additionally equip tennis coaches, potential tennis coaches and teachers with the theoretic and practical skills required for training juniors for tennis.

It consists of both on court and theoretical teachings.

The course is being facilitated by an International Tennis Federation Expert, Mr. Damien Applewhaite. Mr. Applewhaite has been coaching for the past 19 years. He was the first ITF Level 3 coach in the English-speaking Caribbean and has been an ITF Team Coach of the COTECC Under-16 team.