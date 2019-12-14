One game played in latest Trophy Stall, Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs cricket

Three matches were scheduled but only one was complete when fourth round matches were played in the Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Under-19 Inter Club Cricket Tournament over the weekend.

A washout and a walkover were all part of the action in the games which are being sponsored by the Trophy Stall Port Mourant branch and are being played on a 50 overs one day format.

The highly anticipated game between Scottsburg United and No73 Young Warriors at Scottsburg was disrupted by rain. Scottsburg United batting first and made 133-5 off 20 overs with Aktar Nohar undefeated on 70 (6×4, 4×6), while Trevon Sukhu made18. Eton Odel took 3 wickets bowling for No73 Young Warriors.

No72 Cut and Load whipped No43 Scorpions by 9 wickets in their game at the No72 ground. The Scorpions had their sting taking out of them early and were bundle out for 43 in 18 overs. Bowling for No72 Cut and Load, Rsheed Ali with 4 and Mukesh Edward 3 wickets were destroyers. In reply No72 Cut and Load hurried to 24-1 with Sundat Chattergoon making 12.

No73 Mandir gained a walk over from No52 Cricket Club in the game which was scheduled for the No52 ground as the home team did not have enough players to start the game.

The tournament is being sponsored by the Trophy Stall, Port Mourant Branch through its General Manager Ramesh Sunich.

The top teams at the end of the preliminary matches will advance to the semifinals with the winners clashing in the final.

The competition is being coordinated by former National Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman. (Samuel Whyte)