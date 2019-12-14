Exxon got a nice plan to hustle oil

When people want to shoplift dem does enter de store wid extra clothes. Some women does wear pants under dem skirt and de pants got deep pockets. Dem does pick up de thing dat dem want and put it in de pants pocket.

When dem done, dem does pick up something else and go to de cashier.

Dem boys know some who wear plenty clothes under dem real clothes. When dem done pack things, people would believe is a suitcase dem packing. When dem get ketch and dem have to remove de items, it does be shocking.

Dem boys see a man wid pockets long till to he ankle. He thief things and drop dem in he pocket. By de time he done thief, he got more items than some women does hold in a shopping basket.

But is not only people does shoplift. Dem boys find out dat dem oil company believe in shoplifting. Dem boats does have a thing called ballast. It does stabilize de ship. If de ship floating in salt water, dem does pump in water to mek de ship float lower and not capsize.

When de boat meet fresh water, dem have to pump out de ballast water because de boat gon float too low.

Exxon come to Guyana wid a big boat dat everybody know as de FPSO. Dem had to pump ballast water in dis boat to sail it from Singapore; dem boys understand dat. What dem don’t understand is why de same FPSO gon pump out water and pump in 300,000 barrels of oil as ballast.

Dis is a case of shoplifting. When de boat leffing wid de last set of oil, it also carrying 300,000 extra barrel because people gon forget dat de oil deh inside de ballast.

Dem boys done calculate dat about ten big boat coming to wuk in de oil field. If all of dem tek 300,000 barrel oil fuh ballast when dem done is three million barrel oil dem thief from Guyana.

Talk half and look how de oil companies planning to thief oil.