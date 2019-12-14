Deadly Nismes crash… Bus driver granted bail on failing to render assistance, two other charges

Compton Barrat, the driver of the bus that was involved in last month’s deadly crash at Nismes, West Bank Demerara, was granted $120,000 bail on three charges yesterday.

But police will be seeking legal advice next week on whether he will face charges for the death of the four victims.

Barrat, 34, of La Retraite, West Bank Demerara, was charged for breach of insurance, failing to render assistance, and failing to report an accident.

He appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally in the Wales Magistrate’s Court.

He is scheduled to return to court on January 23, 2020.

It is alleged that Barrat was driving minibus BYY 2981 along the Nismes Public road on November 30, when he crashed into Toyota Primo PTT 691, which had just emerged from a filling station.

Maria Bisnauth,12, of Lot 125 Sideline Dam, Sister’s Village WBD; Rawle Glen, a 52-year-old hire car driver of Canal Number One; Ayesha Sealy, 27, of Patentia Housing Scheme; and Zavira Jona, 22, of Patentia, WBD, were all killed.

Several other passengers were injured. Some remain hospitalised.

Police had said that Barrat turned up at La Grange Police Station some days after the accident.

He was accompanied by an attorney. Barrat reportedly said that he had switched places with Hensley Alleyne, who is said to the owner of the bus.

Traffic ranks had originally identified Alleyne as the driver. However, they stepped up their investigation after receiving information that another individual was driving when the bus crashed.