BACIF officially hands over GFF Super 16 Trophy

Described as a work of art and craftsmanship

At a simple but significant handing over ceremony yesterday at the Brass Aluminum and Cast Iron Foundry Ltd., West Ruimveldt, Business Area, Managing Director Mr. Peter Pompey officially handed over to the GFF President, the GFF Super 16 trophy that was manufactured by the local Casting & Machining Specialists.

The historical presentation of the first trophy ever developed through these means has been described as a work of art and a work of craftsmanship by Mr. Pompey.

“It signifies what Guyana can do as a country and what we can do collectively. As trust that as the trophy is handed over and makes its journey around the football arena, it would be appreciated as a trophy of value to this sport.”

Pompey noted that football has value in Guyana as it relates to community development for the nation’s youth whilst pointing out that the work of the GFF has been undertaking in terms of the re-branding and re-developing, needs to be supported by corporate and all Guyana.

“Because football has a positive influence and can develop our communities in a positive way.

So BACIF’s association with this project, we’re extremely delighted and happy to be a part of it and I want to thank Mr. Forde and his team for demonstrating the faith in BACIF to provide something that will truly represent not only our country and BACIF but also the GFF’s image.”

The trophy would have been conceptualized by Mr. Forde

and Mr. Pompey during a conversation before it was then drawn up on paper before the experts and engineers came into the picture to manufacture same, some five weeks or so ago.

Forde, who commenced his engineering career at BACIF a few decades ago, described the trophy as a spectacular piece of engineering and craftsmanship realized.

The GFF Super 16 Cup, which would have been an undertaking since this new administration took office some four years ago, has been adding more value to the competition ever since then,

Forde stated. He further noted that it was against this backdrop that the idea of producing a trophy by a local company with the requisite expertise would add further value to a quality tournament that the Federation is striving to realize.

President Forde also indicated that the GFF Super 16 Cup has now taken on an international flavor. “GFF has shared with FIFA, Concacaf and our colleagues within the CFU region the design of the trophy, the concept of the trophy and it has drawn a lot of attention and excitement. We will be sharing the images of the final product with our governing bodies and hopes that it inspires similar initiatives across the football community.”

Forde expressed gratitude to the Mr. Pompey and his hard working staff for contributing to what they see as a wholesome sporting initiative within the communities.

“Football has the power to bring people together; it allows our young men and women to put their energies and invest their time in a valuable way, in a manner that returns to them a measure of success over the course of their most productive years.

We are pleased to collaborate with BACIF on this project and we’re very happy with the product that we have received here today. I want to take this opportunity to call on other corporate stakeholders to come on board and support the GFF in its work and its undertaking to develop the game here and help us build his product, the GFF Super 16 Cup over the next couple of years into a valuable, highly exciting and very competitive tournament that we can all put on our calendar of activities on a yearly basis.”

The GFF Super 16 Cup is set to kick off tomorrow, Sunday December 15, at the Police Sports Club Ground Eve Leary with a potentially exciting double header from 18:30hrs when Elite League side, Milerock FC tackle City side, Pele.

The feature clash brings together another GFF Elite League team, Guyana Police Force FC and

East Bank Football Association team, Timehri Panthers from 21:00hrs; only the winners will advance.

Over Four Million Dollars in cash and incentives are up for grabs.