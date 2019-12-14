ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship T&T – Day 2

Elliott Gonsalves takes 200m breast gold; Monique Watson captures silver

Team Dorado Speed Swim Club’s Monique Watson and Elliott Gonsalves captured gold and silver medals on day two of the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championship being held by the Marlin’s Swim Club at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago.

A release from the club informed that the first event of Day 2 was the 100m Freestyle, which is one of the more popular events in the championships. Delia George (8 years-old) and Kyra Soares (10 years-old) competed in 8 and Under and 9-10 categories respectively.

Delia posted a time of 1:45.61 (20th place) and Kyra a time of 1:18.39 (12th place). Athalcy Hunte and Brittany Quamina competed in the girls 11-12 category registering times of 1:08.53 (11th place) and 1:17.92 (33rd place) respectively.

In the boys 11-12 years category, gold and silver medalist on Day 1, Vladimir Woodroffe placed 5th in the 100m Freestyle, while Stephen Ramkhelawan placed 8th in a time of 1:04.26, Tyler Allicock placed 15th with a time of 1:09.77 and Alex Bentham 24th with a time of 1:13.75.

There were 41 competitors in the boys 11-12 100m Freestyle event. In the 100m Freestyle Girls 13-14 category, Maiya Ifill placed 12th in 1:05.95 out of a total of 31 competitors. Raekwon Noel placed 16th in the Boys 13-14 year’s category in 59.24, while Ethan Gonsalves and Stephon Ramkhelawan placed 22nd (1:00.96) and 34th (1:06.01), respectively.

Safiya Foster placed 22nd in the girls 15 and Over category in 1:21.79. Daniel Scott ended 11th in the Boys 15 and Over category in 56.54 seconds. The 200m Breaststroke was the second event of Day 2.

Monique Watson added a silver medal to the gold medal she won on the previous day’s 400IM event with a time of 3:11.27 (this is also a C Time standard).

Not to be outdone, Elliott Gonsalves produced another gold medal in the boys 11-12 years 200m Breaststroke with a time of 2:49.20, while Stephen Ramkhelawan placed 7th with a time of 3:10.35 (a B Time standard).

In the Boys 13-14 category Ethan Gonsalves clocked 3:01.82 (5th place) and Stephon Ramkhelawan 3:03.78 (7th place). The 50m Fly was the third event of the evening. Delia George clocked 53.62 in the 50m Fly (19th place) and Kyra Soares clocked 39.63 (11th place) in the Girls 8 and Under and 8-10 categories, respectively.

In the Girls 11-12 category, Athalcy Hunte and Brittany Quamina placed 9th (32.76) and 22nd (37.86), respectively. Athalcy’s time of 32.76 was good enough for a B Time qualification.

Vladimir and Tyler Allicock placed 7th (31.44) and 18th (35.41) respectively in the Boys 11-12 year’s category. Maiya Ifill, the lone competitor in the Girls 13-14 category, placed 16th with a time of 33.13.

Raekwon Noel placed 16th in the 13-14 category with a time of 28.96 which was good enough for a B Time standard. Ethan Gonslaves and Stephon Ramkhelawan placed 30th (31.63) and 40th (33.95) out of a total of 47 participants.

Daniel Scott competed in the 50m Fly event placing 12th with a time of 27.35 out of 48 competitors. The final event of the night was an exciting 400m Freestyle Relay. Dorado fielded a team in the Boys 11-12 400m Freestyle event.

Vladimir Woodroffe was the first Dorado swimmer in the pool and touched first with a time of 1:04.50; Stephen Ramkhelawan and Tyler Allicock entered in the 2nd and third legs respectively and increased the distance between the Dorado team and the others consistently.

By the time Elliott Gonsalves had finished the race the Dorado Club Team had opened up a lead of approximately one length of the pool to make it an easy win. The third day’s events yesterday, were the 800m Freestyle, 400m IM (Males), 200m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 50m Breaststroke and 200m Backstroke.