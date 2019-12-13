Vincent and Fraser guides Waramuri Primary to comprehensive win over Santa Rosa Sec.

Latest update December 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
Under overcast conditions and watched by a fair sized crowd, Waramuri Primary School (Secondary Department) defeated Santa Rosa Secondary School by 94 runs when the teams collided in a T10 fixture on Tuesday last at the Waramuri Recreational ground in the Moruca Sub Region.
Waramuri Primary were asked to bat and made 157 for one as 13 year-old opening batsman Bruce Vincent who batted with maturity made an unbeaten 63 which included 11 fours and one six.
He added 94 for the opening stand with Jason Austin who contributed a patient 26 with two fours and one six. Skipper Nico Vincent joined younger brother Bruce Vincent and kept the scorecard ticking; he made a quick fire unbeaten 39 which contained four fours and three sixes. Paul Partab took 1-27.
In reply, Santa Rosa Secondary were restricted for 63-7. Middle order batsmen Kelly Greenidge made 21 and Shamar John contrivuted 13; they were the only batsmen to reach double figures. Alex Frazer was the most successful bowler as he took 3-18 off his two overs.
