Latest update December 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Vincent and Fraser guides Waramuri Primary to comprehensive win over Santa Rosa Sec.

Dec 13, 2019 Sports 0

Under overcast conditions and watched by a fair sized crowd, Waramuri Primary School (Secondary Department) defeated Santa Rosa Secondary School by 94 runs when the teams collided in a T10 fixture on Tuesday last at the Waramuri Recreational ground in the Moruca Sub Region.

Alex Fraser (left) and Bruce Vincent.

Waramuri Primary were asked to bat and made 157 for one as 13 year-old opening batsman Bruce Vincent who batted with maturity made an unbeaten 63 which included 11 fours and one six.
He added 94 for the opening stand with Jason Austin who contributed a patient 26 with two fours and one six. Skipper Nico Vincent joined younger brother Bruce Vincent and kept the scorecard ticking; he made a quick fire unbeaten 39 which contained four fours and three sixes. Paul Partab took 1-27.
In reply, Santa Rosa Secondary were restricted for 63-7. Middle order batsmen Kelly Greenidge made 21 and Shamar John contrivuted 13; they were the only batsmen to reach double figures. Alex Frazer was the most successful bowler as he took 3-18 off his two overs.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana Squash team competitive in Canada Move to USA from tomorrow for US Junior Open

Guyana Squash team competitive in Canada Move to USA from tomorrow...

Dec 13, 2019

A four-member Guyana squash team left the country last week to participate in two tournaments in North America and was very competitive in the Canadian Junior Squash Open which ended on Tuesday at...
Read More
MVP Sports on board GFF Super 16 Cup

MVP Sports on board GFF Super 16 Cup

Dec 13, 2019

Vincent and Fraser guides Waramuri Primary to comprehensive win over Santa Rosa Sec.

Vincent and Fraser guides Waramuri Primary to...

Dec 13, 2019

Trophy Stall is latest company to support KFC Goodwill Schools’ Football

Trophy Stall is latest company to support KFC...

Dec 13, 2019

Trophy Stall 40-mile Cycle Race on this Sunday in Berbice

Trophy Stall 40-mile Cycle Race on this Sunday in...

Dec 13, 2019

UDFA GT Beer Football kicks off tonight at MSC

UDFA GT Beer Football kicks off tonight at MSC

Dec 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019