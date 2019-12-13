Two political party got de same manifesto

De more you live, de more you see. Of course, since Soulja Bai announce elections day is every day dem boys hearing how this party didn’t honour its elections promise or this party always mekking promise.

Dem didn’t realize that dem didn’t hear de best thing. One political party decide to blast de coalition fuh failing to keep its campaign promises. That was all well and good till this party hold up its campaign promise.

Right away dem boys remember when dem was in primary school. In dem days de school always had people who like to copy. Dem boys know it as cogging. De people copy right down to de name of de person dem copying from.

That is wha happen when this new political party release its election campaign promise. This thing is almost word fuh word wha de coalition promise got. Is like when Donald Trump wife mek she speech.

De people find out that she copy Michelle Obama speech word fuh word, right down to Michelle two daughter name. That is wha this new party do. De leader hold up de coalition list of promises in one hand and hold up he own in de next hand.

Dem boys seh people believe dem was looking in a mirror. One man ask de party leader if he pick up de right manifesto and he seh ‘yes.’ That is when dem boys realize that nutten ain’t change.

That did happen during a protest. Dem boys hear a man reading dem placard and pointing out de mistakes. De next day de man had he own placard and it had more spelling mistakes than dem what he was criticizing.

But of course, dem boys always remember de saying that there is nutten new under de sun. It mean that somebody had to use something that people did use before.

Talk half and watch cogging in this election